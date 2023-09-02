Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.1.23

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 30 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Atmospheric rivers: research: reservoir operations.
- AB 271 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Homeless death review committees.
- AB 451 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Insurance: license examinations.
- AB 630 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Department of Transportation: contracts: tribes.
- AB 1139 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Recognition of tribal court money judgments: tribal sales taxes.
- AB 1279 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – California Conservation Corps: contracts: community conservation corps.
- AB 1354 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Pupil instruction: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
- AB 1557 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Modesto) – Pharmacy: electronic prescriptions.
- AB 1605 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – High schools: military services: United States Space Force.
- AB 1686 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Ports and harbors: Martinez Marina.
- AB 1731 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – CURES database: buprenorphine.
- AB 1759 by the Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review – State archives.
- AB 1761 by the Committee on Elections – Citizens Redistricting Commission: governance.
- SB 20 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Joint powers agreements: regional housing trusts.
- SB 259 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Reports submitted to legislative committees.
- SB 371 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Undomesticated burros.
- SB 406 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: financial assistance: residential housing.
- SB 446 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Nonprofit and cooperative corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
- SB 457 by Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley/Burbank) – Vision care: consent by a minor.
- SB 630 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Contractors State License Board: regulation of contractors.
- SB 642 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Hazardous materials: enforcement: county counsel.
- SB 654 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Local agencies: public property: airport leases.
- SB 678 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Elections: disclosures.
- SB 699 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Contracts in restraint of trade.
- SB 756 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Water: inspection: administrative procedure: notice: service.
- SB 885 by the Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
###