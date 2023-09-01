Engineers continue to assess unstable slope above Highway 97

CANADA, September 1 - Highway 97 north of Summerland will remain closed during the long weekend while geotechnical engineers continue to assess the site of the Aug. 28 rockfall.

Sensors that were put in place following the slide are showing continuing movement of the slope above the highway. Engineers will collect more instrumentation data throughout the weekend to get a clearer picture of the condition of the slope and the risk of further rockfalls. There is currently no estimate of when the highway can be safely reopened to general traffic.

Engineers have given approval for one lane of Highway 97 to be cleared for use by emergency vehicles only. Travel by emergency vehicles through the site will take place under specific site safety protocols. No other traffic will be permitted due to the ongoing safety risk.

Traffic is moving well on two forest service road detour routes. Crews will be working through the weekend to do further grading and dust control work on the gravel roads. Additional signage has been installed and the routes will be patrolled 24 hours a day. Staff at reception tents at the detour entrances will provide maps and answer questions from motorists.

Drivers are reminded that the detour routes are unpaved and will add as much as 90 minutes travel time. Cellphone coverage is limited. Drivers should make sure they fuel up or charge up their vehicles, bring food, water and extra supplies, and be aware that driving conditions can change quickly. Drivers are also encouraged to plan trips during daylight and drive with caution.

The detour routes are:

For travel between Penticton and Kelowna: 201 Forest Service Road, accessed off Highway 33 near McColloch Road southwest of Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi avenues in Penticton; and

For travel between Summerland and Peachland: Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road.

Detour maps and other information about the Highway 97 closure are available at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide

Further updates will be provided after the long weekend, pending the results of the engineering assessment.