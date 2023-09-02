"Bill Sunshine's Thrilling Tale: 'Paris Nights Escape from Moscow' - A Love Story Woven in Suspense"
Amazon Kindle Publications proudly announces the publication of “Paris Nights Escape from Moscow” by Bill Sunshine.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulitzer Prize winner, Anthony Doerr, and author of "All the Light We Cannot See” says, “Paris Nights - Escape from Moscow” is a captivating symphony of love and suspense. Bill Sunshine’s “Paris Nights - Escape from Moscow” is an extraordinary literary feat that seamlessly intertwines a captivating love story with heart-pounding suspense and a thriller. The luminous tapestry of romance, expertly crafted by Sunshine, draws readers into an enchanting world where emotions flow freely, while the unyielding grip of suspense keeps them on the edge of their seats. With eloquent prose that vividly brings to life the iconic cities of Paris and Moscow, the novel transcends time and space, captivating readers in its spell. At the heart of the narrative are multifarious characters that resonate with authenticity, making their joys and sorrows palpable to readers. As the plot unfolds with meticulously constructed twists and turns, it reveals a symphony of humanity, leaving an indelible mark on the mind and soul. Bill Sunshine’s “Paris Nights - Escape From Moscow” is a transformative literary journey, a feast for the mind and soul that showcases the profound impact storytelling can have on our lives, making it an indispensable addition to the bookshelves of avid readers.”
Best-selling author, Brad Thor, says, “Paris Nights Escape from Moscow” is a masterfully crafted novel. Sunshine’s writing is simply exquisite, transporting the reader to the glamorous streets of Paris and the back alleys of Moscow. The love story at the heart of the novel is one of the most captivating I have ever read. The chemistry between the two main characters is electric, and their journey to be together is both romantic and harrowing. I found myself rooting for them every step of the way, and their story has stayed with me long after I finished the book."
Paris Nights Escape from Moscow” is inspired by actual events. It is a story of unrelenting suspense and conquering love. The story moves from Leningrad to Moscow and the Russian republics of Georgia and Ukraine. Trapped between two opposing factions of the Communist Party and hounded by the KGB, Vitali Solznetzn knows, that in Russia, it is important not to make mistakes. His life depends on it. Winston Churchill described Russia as “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma” - and so is “Paris Nights Escape from Moscow”.
“Paris Nights Escape From Moscow” is available instantly in E-version through Amazon Kindle, and it is available in Hardcover and Paperback.
Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9X9GDC7
Amazon Author Central: https://author.amazon.com/home
Website: https://billsunshine.com/
Bill Sunshine
Info@billsunshine.com
Amazon