Governor Newsom’s Mental Health Package Moves Through the Legislature

Published: Sep 01, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom’s legislative package modernizing the Mental Health Services Act (SB 326) and proposing a $4.68 billion bond (AB 531) to build behavioral health beds and housing units passed off of the Appropriations Committee’s Suspense File today.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Newsom’s historic mental health legislative package took another step forward in the California State Legislature. The two-bill package modernizes the State’s behavioral health care system and includes a $4.68 billion bond to build 10,000 new behavioral health beds and housing units to meet current and future needs of Californians.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee passed Senate Bill 326, authored by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), which will modernize the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) to the new Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA).

The Senate Appropriations Committee passed Assembly Bill 531, authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), which proposes a $4.68 Billion bond to build 10,000 new behavioral health beds and supportive housing units across California.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “This reform will bring much needed accountability currently lacking at the local and state level, increased transparency and visibility into the whole mental health and addiction treatment system, and a modernized focus to address today’s crises. We are working hand-in-hand with families, experts, advocates, local officials, and more to help all Californians in need of mental health or substance use disorders treatment and support.”

WHAT COMES NEXT: The package continues to move through the Legislative process. AB 531 will go to the Senate Floor, and SB 326 will go to the Assembly Floor.

RECENT MHSA REFORM CONTENT

###