Business Council Boards Meet Next Week in Evanston

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors and Main Street Advisory Board will both hold their quarterly meetings next week in person in Evanston, Wyoming, and concurrently via Zoom.

Wyoming Main Street

The Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Superintendent’s Office of the Roundhouse, located at 1500 Main Street in Evanston. This meeting will include a review of a presentation for the WBC Board of Directors meeting and a review of soon-to-be-launched grant programs.

The full meeting agenda is available on the Business Council website at wbc.pub/MS_Board . Anyone wishing to view the meeting virtually may do so at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID: 872 8787 4296).

The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns. For more information, contact Kayla Kler , Main Street Program Manager, at 307.630.3801.

WBC Board of Directors

The Business Council Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Evanston Roundhouse (1500 Main Street), beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a work session focused on local economic development the previous afternoon, Sept. 6, at the same location.

During the regular meeting, the Board will consider one Business Ready Community grant and loan request and two project revisions as well as review a contract amendment for the Pathways to Prosperity work with the Harvard Growth Lab, and updates on a variety of new WBC programs and services.

A full agenda and meeting materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should email [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Sept. 6 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

BRC Projects Being Considered at the Sept. 7 Meeting

Business Committed – Project Smile

The City of Mills is requesting a $15 million Business Committed grant and $5 million loan to construct an approximately 69,000-sf manufacturing facility and 15,000-sf paint and blast building for Project Smile, an existing business in the community.

Revision Requests for Previous Projects

The City of Cheyenne is requesting the WBC Board’s consideration to amend several components of the current grant and loan agreements for the F.E. Warren Air Force Base (AFB) Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) Project. These include: Exemption from the Executed Lease Requirement; Amendment to the Scope of Work; and Extension to the Agreement by 6 months to 1 year.

The Town of Guernsey is requesting the WBC Board’s consideration to revise the Revenue Recapture Plan for the Rail Spur Expansion Project that was originally approved in 2018.

Public Work Session

The Board of Directors, Main Street Advisory Board, and WBC staff will hold a public work session on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the same location as the board meetings. The work session will focus on local economic development efforts with a panel discussion moderated by Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell.