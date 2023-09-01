Submit Release
International Brand Consultancy, No Middle, Appoints Co-Founder Troy Sandidge as President to Lead Global Operations

Troy Sandidge is an award-winning growth strategist, co-founder, webby-nominated podcaster, 4x agency builder, and angel investor who has generated over $175 million for clients worldwide.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinciding with the organization’s expansion into the Middle East, International Brand and Marketing Consultancy No Middle is delighted to announce the appointment of Troy Sandidge as President.

Recognized as a Top 100 Marketing Leader, Troy is an award-winning growth strategist, former COO, and Co-Founder of No Middle. As President, Troy will use No Middle's innovative strategies, enhancing the impact of the organization's services nationwide and abroad during its expansion into Dubai as well as other international markets.

“When you get clients who call your phone and demand that Troy plays a bigger part of your business, you know you have someone special. My trust is with Troy, and I couldn’t imagine anyone else leading our firm," remarks Founder and CEO Robbie Abed. "All that matters is that our clients are happy. That’s it. And when it comes to marketing & branding and everything in between, Troy is a native. The world is our oyster with Troy in the lead."

With over 12 years in the B2B industry, Troy has an extensive track record. He’s the author of Strategize Up, host of the Webby-nominated podcast iDigress, an internationally acclaimed speaker, four-time agency builder, startup advisor, and angel investor. Troy has launched 35 brands, generating over $175 million in revenue for clients worldwide.

“I am truly honored to step into this role,” says Troy. “Having been a part of the journey from its inception, I’m excited to elevate No Middle's vision and impact even further. I look forward to reinforcing our commitment to redefining brand narratives, fostering collaborative partnerships, and expanding our global footprint into the Middle East and beyond.”

To learn more, visit NoMiddle.com

About No Middle

No Middle is a global brand and marketing consultancy serving the US and Middle Eastern Markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia. If you want to be in the middle, please don’t hire us.

