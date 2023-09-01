More communities can access active transportation grants

CANADA, September 1 - Indigenous and local governments seeking to advance infrastructure and planning projects that support healthy communities and cleaner travel can now submit their applications to the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, which opened Sept. 1, 2023.

“Communities across the province are stepping up when it comes to planning and building active transportation infrastructure and upgrades,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Whether it’s building a new multi-use trail, installing better bike parking, or establishing active transportation network plans using our design guide, these projects improve quality of life for people and the livability of our neighbourhoods.”

Through the program, the Province partners with Indigenous, local and regional governments to make cost-sharing investments of as much as $500,000 in eligible infrastructure projects. As well, small communities are eligible for as much as $50,000 in funding to develop active transportation network plans. In 2022, the Province helped deliver 74 infrastructure and network planning projects.

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program serves a vital role helping government meet its CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 goals, including taking steps to reduce carbon pollution from transportation by six million tonnes and increasing sustainable travel in B.C. to 30% of all trips, both by 2030.

B.C.’s Clean Transportation Action Plan, to be released this year, will outline transformational actions that will make it easier to get out of cars and onto active transportation.

Quick Facts:

The 2023 intake opens for applications on Sept. 1, 2023, and closes on Oct. 27, 2023.

For this year’s intake, $20 million is available as part of the Province’s Budget 2022 commitment to invest $60 million in the program between 2022-23 and 2024-25.

The ministry has invested more than $60.5 million since 2019 through the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, which has enabled projects worth a total of more than $250 million.

Since 2019, $9 million has been awarded to projects for Indigenous communities.

