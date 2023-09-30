Submit Release
Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – September 13, 2023 9:30am -10:15am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which previously occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

For September, the schedule is:

9:30 am – 9:50 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner, Data Collections)
9:50 am – 10:10 am Child Count Collection (Jamie Chambers, Special Education Data Specialist / Micki Charf, Assistant Administrator and Director – IDEA Part B School )
10:10 am – 10:15 am Closing Notes (Bryan Helzer, Data Quality & Support)

Pre-recorded ADVISER Follow up collection (Naomi Kohles – Service Desk)

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

 

