Hiker Rescued from Mount Guyot

September 1, 2023

Lincoln, NH – On the evening of August 31, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by AMC of an injured hiker near the Guyot Shelter. The hiker had suffered a leg injury that was not allowing her to bear weight. She had to be carried 2/10 of a mile to the tent site where she spent the night. In the early morning hours of September 1, it was determined that the condition of the hiker had not improved. Facing a 7.5-mile carryout over difficult terrain, Fish and Game made a call to the New Hampshire Army National Guard to check on the feasibility of an aerial rescue of the injured hiker in order to get her to medical care. The New Hampshire Army National Guard was able to get a flight crew together and departed from Concord at 10: a.m., and by 11:15 a.m. the injured hiker was at Littleton Regional Healthcare being evaluated. The aerial rescue saved what would have been a grueling 16- to 20-hour rescue, for which the search and rescue community was grateful.

The injured hiker was identified as 42-year-old Mariapaz Carolina Gomez-Jones of Brooklyn, New York. Gomez-Jones was on the first day of a three-day hike around the 32-mile Pemi Loop when the incident occurred. Nearing the first day’s destination, she slipped on wet rock causing a leg injury that prevented her from continuing. A companion and Good Samaritan hiker carried her to the Guyot Shelter overflow tent site where they spent the night. The AMC caretaker at the Guyot Shelter provided aid and was able to radio for assistance from the remote location. The injured hiker and her companion were well prepared for the multi-day hike.

Steady rain has fallen over the month of June, July, and August in New Hampshire. The rainy weather has caused slippery trail conditions which have led to many of the injuries seen by Conservation Officers recently. Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking; hiking boots that provide support, protection and traction are recommended. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.