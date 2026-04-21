Lost Hiker on the Rocky Branch Trail

CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 21, 2026

Bartlett, NH – On Monday, April 20, 2026, at approximately 6:13 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a lost hiker off the Rocky Branch Trail in Bartlett. Jonathan Gullotti, 56, of North Reading, Massachusetts, left the Glen Boulder trailhead at approximately 8:45 a.m. Gullotti got caught in a snowstorm and made a wrong turn, ending up on the Rocky Branch Trail to get out of the high winds and accumulating snow. Gullotti called for help after figuring out he had made several wrong turns and needed directions out.

Conservation Officers and members of the US Forest Service responded. Rescuers were able to drive up a gated forest service road to within approximately 2 miles of Gullotti and direct him out of the woods at approximately 7:40 p.m. Gullotti was driven back to his vehicle at the Glen Boulder trailhead.

Hikers are reminded that spring conditions in the mountains can change quickly and preparation is an important part of any trip. Having the 10 essentials, including a map, can greatly improve the outcome of your trip to the mountains. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.