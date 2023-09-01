Read more about Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation in Jefferson, GA - UPDATE

UPDATE

Jackson County/City of Jefferson, GA (September 1, 2023) - Edwin Garcia Alonzo, age 36, of Jefferson, GA, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Mateo Gomez Lucas. Alonzo was taken into custody on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Hall County.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Jackson County/City of Jefferson, GA (August 19, 2023) - On August 18, 2023, at about 10:50 p.m., the City of Jefferson, GA Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an investigation of a man shot near the intersection of Business Hwy 129 and Storey Lane, in Jefferson, Georgia. Upon arrival, officers found Mateo Gomez unconscious from his injuries. Gomez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia where he died as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-542-7901. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.