Press Releases

09/01/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani issues Labor Day message to DPH employees

HARTFORD, Conn.—Connecticut Department of Public Health employee message by Commissioner

Manisha Juthani, MD

Sept. 1, 2023

Dear Colleagues,

As we approach the Labor Day weekend, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude and admiration for your unwavering commitment to public health.



Labor Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by workers across various industries, including public health. Your dedication and tireless efforts have been instrumental in safeguarding the health and well-being of our community, especially during the challenging times of the last three years.



Labor Day also provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of work-life balance. I encourage you to take this long weekend as a chance to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with your loved ones. Remember, self-care is vital for maintaining a healthy mindset and ensuring that you continue to provide exceptional service to our community.

The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882. In 1884, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September the legal Labor Day holiday. Since its inception, Labor Day has been a celebratory holiday, often marked by parades and jubilant outdoor gatherings. In Connecticut, our beautiful end-of-summer weather makes Labor Day a great time to check out some of Connecticut’s great outdoors and seasonal events.

Although one celebratory day does not fully capture the impact of your work year-round, it does give us a moment to pause and recognize the impact you have made to our great state! Once again, thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and resilience in the face of adversity. Your dedication embodies the spirit of Labor Day, and we are incredibly fortunate to have you as part of our team.

Best wishes to you and your family for a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Juthani

-30-