Request for Applications - E-Bike Solar Charging Demonstration Project

DOEE seeks eligible entities to implement solar-powered charging docking stations for shared electric bikes (e-bikes). This project will increase mobility options that will enable a transportation mode shift away from single occupancy vehicles, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The amount available for the project is $375,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-PCD-828” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is October 2, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]