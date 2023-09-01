Maine DOE Update – September 1, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Join the data team for a webinar about quarterly state reporting requirements – Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullying.

News & Updates

It's time to celebrate the start of a bright new school year! Maine students, teachers, and school staff members are transitioning into familiar rhythms and routines, reconnecting with classmates and colleagues, and forging new micro-communities on the bus, in the classroom, in the cafeteria, and on the playground. Maine's public schools are outstanding and unique in many ways.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE)'s Adult Education team recently launched a Career Advancement and Navigation Specialist initiative to build workforce skills across Maine. The four state Career Advancement and Navigation Specialists work in different regions of Maine and serve people with the next steps in their careers. They help people explore career options, create impactful resumes, apply for positions, seek further career and skills training, obtain translator services, and connect them with community support resources.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce some updates to our website! This week we launched a new homepage, an updated navigation menu, and a brand-new set of DOE office web pages to streamline your ability to get the resources and support you need from the DOE.

The Office of MaineCare Services has updated the MaineCare in Education web page. This webpage provides information and important updates about policy and billing changes to MaineCare-covered services that are provided in an educational setting.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Portland's Munjoy South playground filled with people as meals were distributed to students through the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) recently. The Munjoy South playground site, which is one of 12 summer meal sites throughout the city and over 400 across the state, is operated through Portland Public Schools. The site serves 20 to 30 students a day on average and on this particular day, was serving sandwiches, chicken drumsticks, cornbread, fruits, vegetables, milk, and more.

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education's Early Learning Team is pleased to announce a new Community of Practice (CoP) focusing on supporting challenging behaviors in the classroom. We are excited to bring together pre-k-2nd grade educators across our state in a virtual platform to build a community of support, resources, and learning.

On August 31st and September 7th, the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is offering informational webinars on "Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers" (ConCEPT), an innovative approach aimed at enhancing your teaching practices and student engagement through concept-based inquiry strategies. This program offers a comprehensive learning experience grounded in evidence-based research that will equip you with valuable tools and knowledge to transform your classroom approach.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with public school teachers from across the state, are teaming up to offer monthly professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators implementing Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME in their classrooms.

Are you a new special education teacher in your first year or two of teaching? Beginning in September 2023, the Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education's Special Educator Engagement, Development & Supports (SEEDS) project will host a community of practice for you!

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here