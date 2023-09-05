Elevos releases ePCR IV
An ePCR Solution Built For Medics, By MedicsGEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevos is proud to announce the release of our latest and most powerful ePCR platform, ePCRIV. EMS providers are under more pressure than ever before. Calls have ballooned and costs have increased due to the pandemic, while expenses have mounted and revenues have plummeted. According to Elevos CEO Roby Sanchez, “The 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is being pushed to a breaking point. Our focus is on doing everything we can do to equip EMS providers with tools to transform the way they care for their communities while fortifying their financial health. Customers using our platform improve reporting, strengthen patient outcomes, and are able to get fully reimbursed for care rendered.”
Why We Created Our latest ePCRIV Solution:
When it comes to healthcare, we know that one size does not fit all. That’s why we provide an integrated suite that can be tailored to our customers’ unique needs. The ePCRIV software is an integral component of Elevos's EMS management software for EMS and NEMT, seamlessly integrated with CAD, billing, reporting, scheduling, and other features to reduce keystrokes and data entry errors. By using Elevos's ePCR in conjunction with our prestige billing software, customers can seamlessly connect to ensure the maximum amount of revenue is collected.
About Elevos:
Elevos offers an integrated suite of revenue management and reporting solutions for EMS agencies that enables them to transform the way they care for their communities while fortifying financial health. With 30+ years of experience and 250+ clients, Elevos has the in-depth knowledge and expertise to get their customers paid faster and fuller so they focus on their most important job: saving lives.
