Nashville’s AB Block Party Adds Chef Star Maye, Reveals Details of Labor Day Festival
The Sept. 4 event includes food by acclaimed Chef Star Maye in addition to its day of music led by headliner Joy Oladokun and comedians led by Joshua Black.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville’s Chef Star Maye is coming back to Hillsboro Village for the nearly sold-out AB Block Party on September 4. Much acclaimed for her time as AB’s head chef, Maye joins the jam-packed all-ages Labor Day event that includes 10 hours of live music, comedy, vendors, food trucks, and more.
The inaugural festival, which takes place in the historic Belcourt Theatre’s parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Avenue, will kick off at 1pm with Maye cooking for the VIP area and the slew of artists performing, which include headliner Joy Oladokun, Daniel Nunnelee, Southern Avenue and 10 other musical acts. Festival-goers also can drop into AB at 2111 Belcourt Avenue, for an evening of comedy curated by Joshua Black that begins at 6pm. Nashville’s independent radio station, Lightning 100, is the event’s media partner.
The ADA-accessible event, which is being produced by AB Hillsboro Village co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol to bring together the Hillsboro Village community for a day of celebration and live music, will also feature a kids’ area, food trucks, and a vendor village.
As part of their efforts to help Nashville locals rediscover the vibrant neighborhood, AB’s owners have commissioned a free Hillsboro Village passport, which can be picked up at the AB Block Party merch table or at participating businesses in the area. In addition to being a pocked-sized neighborhood guide to music, food, shopping and more, shopping at the businesses listed will earn passport stickers that can be redeemed for prizes.
The AB Block Party is all-ages and free, with a suggested donation of $20 to support the Belcourt Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide independent cinema and arts education. Only a few tickets remain at AnzieBlue.com, and they are required for entry even if you opt not to donate. Many further AB Block Party details are also available at that ticket link, including the site map, the clear bag policy, and FAQs.
AB BLOCK PARTY SET TIMES
MUSIC:
Joy Oladokun — 9:45-11pm
Daniel Nunnelee — 8:45-9:30pm
Southern Avenue — 7:45-8:30pm
Brooke Alexx — 7-7:30pm
Grace Bowers — 6:15-6:45pm
Sophia Scott — 5:30-6pm
Jake & Shelby — 4:45-5:15pm
Paul McDonald — 4-4:30pm
The Chattahoochies — 3:15-3:45pm
Denitia — 2:30-3pm
Jack Schneider — 1:45-2:15pm
Leon Majcen — 1-1:30pm
COMEDY (Inside AB):
Rhonda Sweat — 6:15-6:30pm
Corey Perry — 6:45-7pm
Connor Larsen — 7:15-7:30pm
Brad Sativa — 7:45-8pm
Chance Willie — 8:15-8:30pm
Fiona Cauley — 8:45-9pm
Zac Townsend — 9:15-9:30pm
Joshua Black — 9:45-10:05pm
ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
