Wednesday, August 30, 2023



AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Attorney General Aaron Frey released the below statement today:

“As Maine’s Chief Election Official and Chief Legal Officer, we swear oaths to defend the Constitution and the laws of our nation and state, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Our offices are working together to research and analyze the legal requirements for ballot access, including presidential ballot access, as we do prior to every major election. Any decisions about ballot access will be made dispassionately at the proper time in accordance with the laws and the Constitution, which will be our sole consideration.”

Ballot access under Maine law is governed by Title 21-A.

