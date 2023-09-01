Request for Applications - E-Bike Solar Charging Demonstration Project
DOEE seeks eligible entities to implement solar-powered charging docking stations for shared electric bikes (e-bikes). This project will increase mobility options that will enable a transportation mode shift away from single occupancy vehicles, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The amount available for the project is $375,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-PCD-828” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is October 2, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
- Faith-based organizations;
- Government agencies;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]