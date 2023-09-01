EU-funded project in Armenia organises camp for children from mine-affected families

This August, an EU-supported summer camp for children from mine-affected families and communities was held in Armenia. The activity was organised in Dilijan (Tavush marz) within the framework of the project on ‘Strengthening National Mine Action Capacity in Armenia’, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNDP.

Sixty children from Gegharkunik, Tavush, Syunik, and Vayots Dzor marzes, aged 12 to 15, took part in the camp. They were selected mainly from mine and explosive ordnance (EO) affected border communities, from families with direct mine/EO victims.

The aim of the initiative was to educate children about the risks of mines/EOs and safe behaviour and to improve their physical, mental and psychological well-being.

Children learnt about mine action, were taught first aid and safety rules for shelling and shooting, received critical thinking training, and participated in other activities.

