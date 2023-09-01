Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,343 in the last 365 days.

EU-funded project in Armenia organises camp for children from mine-affected families

This August, an EU-supported summer camp for children from mine-affected families and communities was held in Armenia. The activity was organised in Dilijan (Tavush marz) within the framework of the project on ‘Strengthening National Mine Action Capacity in Armenia’, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNDP. 

Sixty children from Gegharkunik, Tavush, Syunik, and Vayots Dzor marzes, aged 12 to 15, took part in the camp. They were selected mainly from mine and explosive ordnance (EO) affected border communities, from families with direct mine/EO victims. 

The aim of the initiative was to educate children about the risks of mines/EOs and safe behaviour and to improve their physical, mental and psychological well-being. 

Children learnt about mine action, were taught first aid and safety rules for shelling and shooting, received critical thinking training, and participated in other activities. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-funded project in Armenia organises camp for children from mine-affected families

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more