Island drivers: Plan ahead for travel this Labour Day long weekend

CANADA, September 1 - People travelling along the Malahat (Highway 1) this weekend are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times for an easier journey.

Significant traffic congestion is expected along the corridor this Labour Day long weekend, due to the busy end-of-summer travel season. For a smoother journey, drivers are encouraged to consider leaving early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is anticipated to lighten.

To avoid any construction-related traffic delays, no construction that could impact traffic will take place at the Tunnel Hill project site beginning noon on Friday, Sept. 1, and over the Labour Day long weekend, though construction speed limits remain in effect. Work will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

More than 120,000 vehicles are anticipated to traverse the corridor from Friday to Monday. Historically, the highest travel volumes over summer long weekends are:

Northbound: Thursday: from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the heaviest Saturday: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Southbound: Sunday: from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Monday: from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the heaviest



Travellers should plan their journeys with extra time to reach their destinations and be prepared by packing extra water, food and supplies for passengers and pets.

Drivers are reminded to drive to conditions and observe traffic management personnel and signage in the area. For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/