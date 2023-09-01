Trade Credit Insurance Market Is Likely to Experience Massive Growth in Near Future| Euler Hermes, Chubb, QBE
The Global Trade Credit Insurance Market was valued at USD 13174 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21,472 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
Trade credit insurance, also known as credit insurance or accounts receivable insurance, is a financial risk management tool that businesses use to protect themselves against the risk of non-payment by their customers. It is a type of insurance policy that covers a business's accounts receivable, ensuring that they will receive payment for goods or services they have delivered, even if the customer defaults on payment due to insolvency, bankruptcy, or other reasons specified in the policy.
Market Trends:
As businesses continue to face economic uncertainties and market volatility,
there has been an increased demand for trade credit insurance.
Many companies are seeking to protect their accounts receivable and manage credit risk more effectively..
Market Drivers:
The most significant driver is the protection it offers against non-payment by customers.
Businesses often extend credit to customers to increase sales,
but this comes with the inherent risk of customers defaulting on payments.
Trade credit insurance helps safeguard against this risk,
ensuring that businesses receive payment for their goods or services
Market Opportunities:
Trade credit insurance helps businesses mitigate the risk of non-payment by their customers.
It allows them to expand their customer base by offering credit terms to new and existing customers with confidence,
even in uncertain economic environments...
Market Challenges:
Trade credit insurance can be expensive, especially for businesses that want comprehensive coverage. The cost of premiums depends on various factors, including the industry,
the creditworthiness of customers, and the policy's terms.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find it particularly challenging to afford the premiums
Market Restraints:
Insurance providers may be hesitant to offer trade credit insurance for transactions involving customers in high-risk or politically unstable markets.
This limitation can leave businesses exposed to significant risks when dealing with such customers
Target Audience:
Regulatory Bodies
Potential Investors
New Entrants
BFSI
Others
About Approach:
The first step in the trade credit insurance process is the assessment of risk.
Businesses must evaluate the creditworthiness of their customers and potential customers. This assessment involves reviewing the financial stability,
payment history,
and creditworthiness of buyers
. Insurance companies may also provide tools and data to assist in this assessment.
Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Euler Hermes Group (France), Coface (France), Atradius (Netherlands), Zurich (Switzerland), QBE Insurance Group (Australia), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), Sino S.p.A. (Italy), AIG (United States), Credendo (Belgium)
Additionally, Past Global Trade Credit Insurance Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Trade Credit Insurance market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
Trade Credit Insurance Product Types In-Depth: Whole Buyer Policy
Trade Credit Insurance Major Applications/End users: Domestic, International
Trade Credit Insurance Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
