Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson Joins Skip Bayless’s “Undisputed”
Debut Appearance - Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
I’ll be able to offer a balancing dose of credibility and femininity.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Josina Anderson, Emmy and NABJ awarded journalist and current CBS Senior NFL Insider will join the cast on Skip Bayless’s “Undisputed” show, September 1, 2023. Anderson joins a list of other star contributors such as rapper Lil’ Wayne and NFL veterans, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.
— Josina Anderson
“It’s going to be exciting to contribute to a show that's already great and established. I’ll be able to offer a balancing dose of credibility and femininity. Looking forward to mixing it up with the great talent and everyone else who makes it happen," says Anderson.
Anderson is the latest addition to the new rotating cast for FS1’s lead debate show, which has been reconfigured since losing co-host Shannon Sharpe this past summer. Anderson, who was previously with ESPN for nine years was named the network’s first female NFL insider back in 2015, after previously working for Showtime and Fox in Denver.
She has since gone on to work with CBS Sports and is the creator of the podcast “Undefined with Josina Anderson” and “The Crew” which has featured co-hosts including actor Morris Chestnut, Hall of Famers linebacker Brian Urlacher and wide receiver Terrell Owens, actor Deric Augustine, former NFL cornerbacks Josh Norman and Fred Smoot, and longtime Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill – both are internet streaming shows.
Anderson will continue her work as Senior NFL Insider for CBS Sports, while appearing in studio and remotely for FS1’s relaunched show. “I’ve been in this business a long time. I’m grateful to still do what I love, to have that work be recognized, and to do so with great teams.”
www.cbssports.com
www.TheCrewShow.com
www.UndefinedWithJosinaAnderson.com
###
Audra Mincey
Moov Public Relations
audra@moovpr.com