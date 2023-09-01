Delaware Division of the Arts presents “Enlightenment” by Bryant “Tee” Bell – Opens September 1

Wilmington, Del. (September 1, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents Bryant “Tee” Bell’s exhibition, “Enlightenment,” running September 1-29, 2023. Bell is an Emerging 2023 Individual Artist Fellow in the field of visual arts: painting. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 8 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. (Art Loop Wilmington has been moved to the second Friday of September due to the Labor Day Holiday).

Bell’s artwork takes a critical view of social, political, and cultural issues regarding inclusion and representation in our society. His work examines the reality of the American dream for different cultures and engages diverse subjects that may include Caribbean, African American, Muslim, American Indian, Caucasian, homeless and poor people, in addition to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and Veterans. Bell’s work shares “a look at some Americans that make up the very fabric of our society, who are often unseen and overlooked in their daily struggle for equal rights, opportunity, and their piece of a dream that we call freedom in America.”

Bell’s paintings are sometimes people of color with facial features often expressing the stress and experiences of their everyday lives. Each of Bell’s projects consist of multiple ideas, using a range of different media, grouped around specific themes and meanings. It has required him to research other artists, color choices, materials, approaches and concepts to produce new works of art.

As a painter, Bell consistently works to master new mediums, seeking to learn techniques and paint on a larger scale. He exhibits regularly throughout Delaware – frequently at the Mispillion Art League (Milford), at the Biggs Museum of American Art (Dover), and at CAMP Rehoboth. He also works to relate music, photography, sculpture, and other mediums to his practice, and he finds that meeting new artists and viewers is especially fruitful and rewarding.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Image: Joyful Noise, 2023, acrylic on canvas, 18 x 24 inches

