Read more about DJJ Employees Indicted After In-Custody Death at the Dalton Youth Detention Center 

Whitfield County, GA (September 1, 2023) – On Monday, August 28, 2023, a Whitfield County Grand Jury issued indictment warrants for the following Department of Juvenile Justice employees:

1. Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

2. Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

3. Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

4. Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

5. David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the in-custody death of Alexis Sluder, age 16, of Ellijay. Sluder died in the custody of the Dalton Youth Detention Center in Dalton, GA.

The Dalton Police Department and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office greatly assisted in this investigation. The Whitfield County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting this case.