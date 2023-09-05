Aviation Week Network Increases Collaboration with Dubai Airshow to Deliver Enhanced Content Experience for the Industry
Strategic media partnership delivers more essential news, analysis, and intelligence to global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries during Dubai AirshowNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces a strategic media partnership with Tarsus Group, a global leader in B2B events and media, for the Dubai Airshow taking place on November 12-16, 2023. The partnership will enable a joint content channel on AviationWeek.com to deliver high-quality, reliable, and actionable information for industry professionals – during the show as well as before and after.
The strategic media partnership uniquely positions Aviation Week Network, in collaboration with the Dubai Airshow, to deliver up-to-date industry news and insight in one centralized location on AviationWeek.com. The relationship will streamline show related content and provide both a global and local experience for the aviation ecosystem – either attending the Dubai Airshow or staying informed through media channels.
“Working with the Dubai Airshow will provide a more modernized way for our customers to stay connected and informed during the show, and it will also enhance community engagement, cross promotion and sharing of content for the global industry,” said Iain Blackhall, Managing Director of Global Media, Aviation Week Network. “The dynamic landing page hosted on AviationWeek.com will feature a range of digital content including webinars, podcasts, CEO interviews, news, photo and video galleries, and data updates.”
Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Dubai Airshow, commented “We’ve had a rewarding partnership with Aviation Week Network for many years, and this has strengthened with each passing edition. As a Strategic Media Partner for the Dubai Airshow, Aviation Week Network’s multichannel services will play a key role in delivering exciting content leading up to and during the event to not only visitors at the show but also in increasing the awareness of our impact on the wider aerospace and defence industries as they evolve and grow. We look forward to increasing our collaboration for many years to come.”
Follow the content online at aviationweek.com/Dubai.
For more information about Dubai Airshow, visit www.dubaiairshow.aero.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
