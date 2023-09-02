Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market is Set to Attain a Valuation of US$ 12,840.4 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐕𝐋𝐎𝐒 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟗𝟖𝟒.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐,𝟖𝟒𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
A large increase in demand for Europe autonomous BVLOS drone market is due to the growing demand for effective, economical drone operations and ongoing developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and sense-and-avoid technologies.
Over the past couple of decades, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have seen rapid technological developments. The expansion of technology's working range, capabilities, and size mainly opens up new prospects for both the defense and commercial sectors to flourish. Additionally, a rise in contractual operations revenues is anticipated for the market participants throughout the projection period as drone operators vigorously extend their BVLOS operations to meet the needs of various end-users, such as military and commercial.
One of the key factors influencing the Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market is the ongoing development of artificial intelligence (AI) and sense-and-avoid technologies. These drones can analyze data in real time, make wise decisions, and adapt to shifting settings thanks to AI-powered algorithms, which also increase their dependability and efficiency.
For instance, in August 2023, VERSES AI Inc. announced the completion of Flying Forward 2020 (FF2020). The European Union financed the three-year initiative that started in November 2020 to assess the practicality of autonomous drones throughout five European cities. To map landing zones and navigation routes in urban areas based on 5G/6G signal strength and to examine locations like winter roads and parking spaces while in Tartu, the VERSES platform KOSM was implemented in Oulu.
A major increase in demand for autonomous BVLOS drones is being seen in Europe as a result of the growing desire for drone operations that are both efficient and economical. Businesses and governmental organizations can carry out a variety of tasks with increased productivity and lower operating expenses because of drones' capacity to operate beyond the line of sight. BVLOS drone technology is being adopted by sectors like agricultural, infrastructure inspection, surveillance, and delivery services to streamline operations and promote market growth.
𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟐𝟕.𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
In 2022, the military and defense segment accounted for the highest revenue of US$ 1,027.4 million and will grow at a CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast year. In military operations, autonomous BVLOS drones are widely used for aerial combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).
Governments and companies are spending money on cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence to improve the military applications of autonomous BVLOS drones. These investments will fuel the military and defense sector's sustained growth in the European market, along with the ongoing development of new drone types.
A wide range of military tasks are performed by autonomous UAVs, including aerial combat and intelligence gathering. Governments and businesses are presently attempting to integrate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence in addition to the drones that already exist. Due to the widespread usage of bigger, more expensive-per-unit UAVs by military forces around the world, the military segment's profits have also increased. For instance, VERSES AI Inc., a cognitive computing business that specializes in the next stage of artificial intelligence, stated in May 2023 that its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) demonstrations in Milan, Italy, had been a success.
𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐕𝐋𝐎𝐒 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The quick rise of the commercial and military UAV industries in the region is driving the rapid expansion of the autonomous BVLOS drone market in Europe. As the region adopts BVLOS UAVs for both military and non-combat support applications, Germany serves as a notable case study.
In order to support their combat and surveillance objectives, the German armed services are incorporating BVLOS UAVs, demonstrating the adaptability and effectiveness of autonomous drone technology. Commercial operators in Germany are simultaneously using the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) authorization for autonomous BVLOS flights to create new drone services. Despite a major amount of the market being dominated by military demand, the industry is growing as a result of new applications being investigated by the commercial sector.
The government's proactive initiatives to promote the use of drones in business are another important factor fueling the growth of the autonomous BVLOS drone market in Europe. The European Aviation Safety Association (EASA) implemented new drone regulations in January 2022, standardizing drone practices all over the continent. These rules provide companies with a defined framework within which to carry out complex drone operations, encouraging dependability and safety.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The autonomous BVLOS drone market is highly fragmented, with numerous players having sizable market shares. The Boeing Company, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Airbus SE are a few well-known market participants.
In order to further enhance its beyond-line-of-sight capabilities, the major industry participants are concentrating on the development of the advanced autonomous BVLOS market with advanced capabilities. Greater opportunities will soon be made possible by increasing research and development spending on the production of sophisticated autonomous BVLOS drone systems for both the military and commercial sectors.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Airbus
• Amboya
• Azur Drones
• Boeing
• Ehang
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• Saab AB
• Wingcopter
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐒 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Software Suite
• Hardware
o Sensors
o Day \ Night Cameras
o Flight Control
o Docking Stations
o Others
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Very Small UAVs
o Micro UAVs
o Nano UAVs
• Small UAVs
o Mini UAVs
• Medium UAVs
• Large UAVs
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Very Low-Cost, Close-Range UAVs
• Close Range UAVs
• Short Range UAVs
• Mid-Range UAVs
• Endurance UAVs
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Military & Defense
• Aerospace
• Commercial and Civil
• Construction
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Homeland Security (HLS)
• Logistics and Product Delivery
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• DACH
o Deutschland (Germany)
o Austria
o Confœderatio Helvetica (Switzerland)
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
