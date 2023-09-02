Litigation Funding Investment Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 23,164 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑,𝟎𝟑𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟑,𝟏𝟔𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Recent years have seen the emergence of litigation funding as a rapidly expanding and highly desirable asset class. During the projection period, the rising number of conflicts between businesses operating in the same industry globally would create growth prospects for the litigation funding investment market.
The growth of the litigation finance investment market is due to the global expansion of the legal services industry. The demand for litigation funding is being driven by the expansion of the legal services industry and the rise in the number of complicated legal cases being brought.
Many parties are searching for affordable financing options to assist their legal pursuits as the cost of litigation keeps rising, giving the sector the required boost for growth. Legal disputes are frequently viewed as complex in India, where parties must first look for a competent attorney before having the funds to cover the charges, which could be significant given how long it typically takes for a case to be settled in court. For instance, according to information from the National Judicial Data Grid, there were almost 43.5 million pending cases in India's courts as of May 1, 2023.
The introduction of Blockchain technology and investment funds, including hedge funds and private equity firms fuels the global market growth. According to statistics, about 3% of people on the planet currently use blockchain technology. These institutional investors significantly increase the sector's financial resources and technological know-how, which will aid in its development and professionalization. As a result of this development, litigation funding companies can access new markets, increase their clientele, and become major players across numerous geographies.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟑𝟏𝟖.𝟗𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The commercial litigation funding segment dominated the global market. In 2022, the segment generated US$ 5,318.92 million in revenue. With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, commercial litigation funding is likely to maintain its dominant position during the projection period.
The rising complexity and costs of legal conflicts in the business world are driving the demand for commercial litigation funding. More people and companies are aware of their legal rights and are prepared to take legal action to safeguard their interests. Due to the increased propensity to litigate business matters as a result of this increased awareness, this market niche is expanding in the area.
𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗,𝟐𝟔𝟓.𝟒𝟔 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The business segment is the major end-user of the litigation funding investment market. In 2022, this segment generated US$ 9,265.46 million in sales. Businesses predominate among end users, demonstrating the corporate sector's significant acceptance of lawsuit finance.
Litigation funding provides a practical way to handle the high costs of legal processes when businesses deal with legal issues. Businesses can gain the resources required to pursue lawsuits without jeopardizing their financial viability by obtaining external funding.
Businesses can also utilize litigation finance as a tactical tool to handle difficult legal issues and safeguard their interests. The business segment is essential in fostering the growth and evolution of the worldwide litigation finance investment market due to its sizeable revenue contribution.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟓𝟔𝟐.𝟔𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
With the highest market share, North America emerges as the leader in the litigation funding investments market worldwide. The region generated revenue of US$ 562.63 million in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.
A strong legal system and a thriving litigation culture in the area, which produce a significant number of legal issues in a variety of businesses, are responsible for the region's competitive advantage. There is a high demand for lawsuit funding services due to this favorable environment.
The availability of prominent litigation funders who offer cutting-edge software and a wide range of services also boosts the demand for litigation finance. The region's litigation funding industry is expanding as a result of expanding portfolio finance trends among investors and rising end-user demand.
A wide variety of litigation funding companies have emerged in North America, offering plaintiffs' attorneys and law firms specialized financial options. The fact that financial choices are readily available, along with the favorable regulatory climate in the area, contributes to North America's market supremacy.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The presence of numerous competitors functioning in the market distinguishes the worldwide litigation funding investment market. These players use a variety of tactics to increase their market share and obtain an advantage over other market participants. Among the tactics used by industry participants include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Commercial Litigation Funding
• Consumer Disputes
• International Arbitration
• Class Action Lawsuit Funding
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Business
• Law Firm and Attorney
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
