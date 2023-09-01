Forex Trading Platform Market is Estimated to Rise at a Valuation of US$ 22.5 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐱 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟐.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟖𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The acceleration of technical advancement, investments, and the incorporation of trading apps for smartphones, all of which are expected to create new opportunities for forex trading platforms market participants to expand their businesses. Additionally, the spike in demand for cloud-based solutions and services will offer a significant opportunity for market expansion.
Greater access to forex trading platforms is now possible due to a 30% rise in internet connectivity over the last ten years. Customization for local markets has been quite successful in maximizing this potential, raising user adoption rates in particular areas by up to 25%. As a result, market expansion is fueled by the significant increase in internet penetration in emerging markets.
About 30% of retail trading platforms had AI and ML capabilities in 2022, up from 15% in 2018, which is a considerable rise. These technologies have completely changed the way that trading is done by increasing trade execution speed by 25% and accuracy by 10% to 15%. As a result, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in trading platforms fuels global market growth.
A startling 50% of the top FX trading platforms provide trading pairs for well-known digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A noteworthy 20% increase in trading volumes for cryptocurrencies was seen in 2021 alone as a result of this integration. As a result, the addition of cryptocurrency pairs has provided traders with new opportunities across the market for forex trading platforms, enabling them to take advantage of the volatility of digital assets. As a result, traders have seen average returns on cryptocurrency pairs that are 15% greater than returns on standard FX pairs. Because of this alluring prospect, platforms that provide trading choices in both traditional and digital currencies have seen a 12% rise in user growth.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐱 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The cloud-based segment is likely to hold to prominent share during the forecast period. Due to its scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, cloud-based solutions have grown in popularity. Along with offering smooth updates and connectivity with other trading tools and services, cloud-based platforms in the global market for forex trading platforms are growing in popularity with traders.
As artificial intelligence (AI) spreads globally, it is projected that the future of cloud forex trading platforms will change. Artificial intelligence systems can immediately examine millions of options using previous data. The technology could then make reasonable conclusions based on this information. As a result, traders can trade without continually watching the market or examining graphs, enabling them to adopt a hands-off approach.
𝐏𝐂 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐱 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
In 2022, the PC segment took the lead with the highest revenue of US$ 5.34 billion in the market. The segment is expected to remain dominant and grow at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.74%.
Traders prefer PC-based platforms because of their extensive features, usability, and useful trading skills. Numerous features, such as tick charts, equity stop losses, slippage controls, liquidity pools, and trade management tools, are available on platforms for both PCs and MACs. Due to their reliability and sturdiness, institutional investors in particular favor using these platforms to carry out their FX operations.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The technological strength, stable regulatory environment, and presence of significant trading institutions in North America serve as solid foundations for its dominance. The region has established itself as a hotspot for both retail and institutional trading thanks to the adoption of AI-driven platforms and the incorporation of cutting-edge tools like crypto pairings. Strong financial laws and the market's maturity have given it the confidence it needs to maintain its position as the industry leader.
Additionally, North America is among the areas with the quickest rate of growth in the global market for trading platforms as a result of the increased acceptance and advancement of technology. It has a strong infrastructure and the resources to pay for solutions for platforms for forex trading. For instance, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees and legalizes currency trading in the United States. Furthermore, it is likely to provide significant growth opportunities throughout the projection period, mostly owing to the attractive urban and contemporary contexts.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The market has been continuously growing due to an infusion of new players, including both private individuals and institutional entities. Traditional banks, brokers, and fintech startups are all vying for market share in this fiercely competitive environment.
Due to the fierce competition among providers, previously exclusive functions are now becoming standard. In order to build more complete ecosystems, alliances are being formed between forex trading platforms and other financial technology firms.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• AvaTrade
• NinjaTrader
• cTrader
• FXTM
• City Index
• FOREX.com
• IC Markets
• FxPro
• Pepperstone
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐱 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Web-Based
• Cloud-Based
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Mac
• Mobile
• PC
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
o Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
