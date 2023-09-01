Hair Brush Market is Estimated to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 1,594.2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟒𝟎𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟓𝟗𝟒.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟒𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The need for adequate hair care has become more apparent to consumers as a result of the increased focus on individual health and well-being. Consequently, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for hairbrushes. The industry is experiencing new trends owing to the shifting consumer tastes, which are defined by an increased emphasis on customization, technology, and sustainability. Demand for hairbrushes made of environmentally friendly materials like bamboo and recycled plastic is increasing as people become more aware of environmental issues. This change in customer behavior highlights how crucial eco-aware decisions are in the hairbrush sector.
The number of salons and other non-employer businesses climbed by 36% in the United States during the previous ten years, while their sales increased by 63%, according to research released in 2020 by the Professional Beauty Association. In contrast, the number of salon and spa businesses that rely on employment has increased by 17% over the past ten years, and sales increased by 48%. Additionally, a blog post by Trafft claims that haircutting and styling is the most popular service provided by beauty salons in the U.S. They produced roughly 55.2% of total revenue in 2019. Thus, the potential for a rise in the market's demand is expanding as the number of hairdresser salons and hairstylists continues to rise across the U.S.
Personalized hairbrushes are becoming more popular as people look for brushes that are made to suit their particular hair types and styling preferences. Due to this tendency, specialist brushes have been created for various hair types and style methods, such as curly or fine hair. For instance, Denman unveiled a brand-new hairbrush made especially for hair that is exceptionally curly and wavy. Manufacturers of hairbrushes are actively responding to these changing consumer demands by releasing cutting-edge products that meet the unique needs and preferences of their target market.
𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The paddle brush market has emerged as the leader in terms of revenue, with sales of US$ 1,268.4 million in 2022 and capturing about 37.3% of the global market revenue share. This supremacy might be due to paddle brushes' adaptability and efficiency in managing various hair kinds and styles.
The rising disposable incomes and a growing interest in hair care and grooming are fueling the demand for premium paddle brushes. The preference for specialized goods like paddle brushes keeps increasing as consumers become more aware of the importance of using the proper tools for their hair type.
They provide a delicate yet effective method of hair styling and are ideal for different hair lengths and textures. The extensive use of paddle brushes by both home and professional hair stylists has aided in the product's dominant position in the market.
𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬-𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The human usage segment accounted for about 90% of the market revenue share. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period. The vast majority of hair brushes are created and intended for human use, meeting a variety of requirements, including detangling, styling, massaging the scalp, and dispersing natural oils uniformly throughout hair strands. The need for hair brushes made specifically for individual needs is still rising due to the diversity of hair kinds, lengths, and styling preferences among the population.
The human usage segment has taken the lead due to an increase in hair health awareness, an increase in the number of professional salons, and the availability of specialty hair care products. The continued popularity of personal grooming among both men and women helps to keep the market for high-quality hair brushes strong.
Technological advancements like heat-resistant bristles, ergonomic designs, and brushes with integrated electronic functions like ionic technology have benefited the human usage sector. Collaborations between hair care companies and seasoned stylists help develop products that are especially suited for diverse hair care uses.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The hair brush market in the Asia Pacific region is vibrant and expanding quickly. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a developing middle class that is assimilating Western grooming customs are all factors contributing to the expansion of the region. With their enormous populations, nations like China and India are generating demand in the area and fueling a rise in both domestic and foreign brands.
The popularity of specific brush types and styling tools, which combine ancient and contemporary beauty techniques, has also been influenced by Korean and Japanese beauty trends. The Asia Pacific region also faces difficulties such as varied customer preferences across nations, legal restrictions, and fierce competition from local businesses. There is a huge potential for growth given the size of the consumer base and the ongoing changes in consumption and lifestyle habits.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The hair brush market presents a unique mix of difficulties and opportunities due to its extreme fragmentation. Even while well-known international brands predominate in some market categories, local businesses have remained active in many different countries and areas, keeping the industry competitive. This fragmentation has produced a diverse product line that appeals to various customer categories and supports the expansion of the market.
Particularly local players have taken advantage of their knowledge of regional tastes and cultural quirks to offer items catered to local needs. They frequently have fewer operating expenses, which enables them to provide competitive prices that appeal to price-sensitive consumers. They frequently have an advantage over more powerful international competitors thanks to their flexibility and adaptability in responding to market developments.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Ibiza Hair
• Philip B
• Paul Mitchell
• Janeke
• Mason Pearson
• Braun
• Goody
• Tangle Teezer
• Kent
• Knot Genie
• The Wet Brush
• Acca Kappa
• Conair Corporation
• Other major players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Cushion Brush
• Paddle Brush
• Round Brush
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Human Usage
• Animal Usage
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
