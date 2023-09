MACAU, September 1 - Civil Protection Newsflash: As of 19h00 on 2023/09/1, the Civil Protection Operations Centre has recorded as a total of 11 incident report(s) in Macao and the Islands which including,1. Concrete, signboards, windows, canopies, or other objects fallen or swinging: 9 case(s);2. Scaffolding, scales or other construction facilities fallen or swinging: 1 case(s);3. Marine accident: 1 case(s).