Creating Hope Through Action on World Suicide Prevention Day 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th of September is World Suicide Prevention Day. On this day, the International Association for Suicide Prevention encourages all to ‘Create Hope Through Action’ to draw attention to this important public health issue globally and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable.
Suicide is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects individuals, families, and communities worldwide. The WHO’s estimate of more than 700,000 annual suicide deaths underscores the urgency of action to prevent these tragic losses. Beyond these losses, many more individuals struggle with suicidal thoughts and attempts, highlighting the need for effective prevention measures. Therefore, this day provides an opportunity to shed light on the significance of national suicide prevention strategies, the essential role of frontline support services, and the value of national-level data collection in combating this silent epidemic.
World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a powerful reminder that the global community must unite in the fight against suicide. By encouraging understanding, reaching in and sharing experiences, this theme gives people the confidence to take action. It highlights the fact that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us. By creating hope, we can reduce the stigma around suicide and foster a culture where people in need can easily seek help. Meaningful and safe conversations around suicide can also help spread the message that it is okay to talk about suicide. Through action, we can play a supportive role to people in crisis.
The headline World Suicide Prevention Day animated awareness film encompasses the overarching messages behind the theme and our call to action “Be the light”. To disseminate the message and its reach globally, the film has been developed in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese, French, Italian and Ukrainian.
Access the full World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 Campaign Pack here for assets, messaging and wider resources to engage over the day.
ENDS :
Contacts:
General communication enquiries:
• Globally: Communications@iasp.info
• Marketing & Communications Katherinethomson@iasp.info
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
World Suicide Prevention Day
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was first launched in 2003 on 10 September by IASP with the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 10th of September each year has been designated as a way of focusing attention on the problems of suicide worldwide. Specific WSPD activities have taken place in over 70 countries with the purpose of raising awareness globally of suicidal behaviour. https://www.iasp.info/wspd/
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/
Katherine Thomson
Suicide is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects individuals, families, and communities worldwide. The WHO’s estimate of more than 700,000 annual suicide deaths underscores the urgency of action to prevent these tragic losses. Beyond these losses, many more individuals struggle with suicidal thoughts and attempts, highlighting the need for effective prevention measures. Therefore, this day provides an opportunity to shed light on the significance of national suicide prevention strategies, the essential role of frontline support services, and the value of national-level data collection in combating this silent epidemic.
World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a powerful reminder that the global community must unite in the fight against suicide. By encouraging understanding, reaching in and sharing experiences, this theme gives people the confidence to take action. It highlights the fact that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us. By creating hope, we can reduce the stigma around suicide and foster a culture where people in need can easily seek help. Meaningful and safe conversations around suicide can also help spread the message that it is okay to talk about suicide. Through action, we can play a supportive role to people in crisis.
The headline World Suicide Prevention Day animated awareness film encompasses the overarching messages behind the theme and our call to action “Be the light”. To disseminate the message and its reach globally, the film has been developed in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese, French, Italian and Ukrainian.
Access the full World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 Campaign Pack here for assets, messaging and wider resources to engage over the day.
ENDS :
Contacts:
General communication enquiries:
• Globally: Communications@iasp.info
• Marketing & Communications Katherinethomson@iasp.info
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
World Suicide Prevention Day
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was first launched in 2003 on 10 September by IASP with the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 10th of September each year has been designated as a way of focusing attention on the problems of suicide worldwide. Specific WSPD activities have taken place in over 70 countries with the purpose of raising awareness globally of suicidal behaviour. https://www.iasp.info/wspd/
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/
Katherine Thomson
INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok