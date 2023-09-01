Submit Release
A Celebration of Music, Equality and Pride with Gina Chavez

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia – September 1, 2023

Self-described queer Latinx artist Gina Chavez has concluded her amazing visit to Mongolia for Equality and Pride Days.

From the dynamic Pride Party opening to soulful jazz at Fat Cat Jazz Club, Gina’s music resonated deeply with the people of Mongolia. Her band’s Latin beats had everyone on their feet at UB Salsa Night, followed by moving moments amplifying LGBTQI+ voices and stories at the Queer Community Theatre. The band’s heartfelt tribute to Mongolia with the song “Tolin Khul” left a lasting impression.

Gina Chavez, not only a musician but also a wife, philanthropist, and award-winning artist, used her bilingual songs to share her inspiring life story during this visit, showcasing our two nations’ strong, shared values of respect for human rights and dignity for all. The U.S. Embassy is immensely grateful to everyone who joined in celebrating music, equality and pride with us.

