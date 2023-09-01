Optimus Fintech names Daniel Kornitzer, former Paysafe Chief Product and Business Development Officer, as Growth Advisor

Daniel Kornitzer - Fintech and payments technology veteran - joins Optimus Fintech as Growth Advisor, to help drive product enhancement and market penetration

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Fintech Inc. has appointed Daniel Kornitzer - fintech leader with over 20 years of experience in payments and payments technology - to its Growth Advisory Board. Daniel will work closely with the company’s leadership to drive platform enhancement and accelerate the company’s penetration across enterprises and SMBs.

The appointment comes at a time when Optimus Fintech Inc. is ramping up its presence in the North American, European and Asia Pacific markets as the class-leading cloud platform for automating all facets of finance back-office operations for fast growing organizations.

Daniel's journey at the forefront of global payments transformation over the last two decades has been remarkable. A former member of NACHA Risk Management Task Force, his illustrious career includes pivotal roles such as Chief Product Officer and Chief Business Development Officer at Paysafe, where he contributed to transforming the company into a billion-dollar business. Outside of this, Daniel is a member of the ETA Canadian Working Group, the board of Open Finance Network Canada, as well as the advisory board of MPE (Merchant Payments Ecosystem).

“With Daniel’s deep-rooted insights, visionary mindset, and unwavering dedication, we are all set to be a driving force in the payment back-office automation space and propel Optimus Fintech Inc. toward new horizons of growth and innovation.” - Nilesh Desai, Chief Revenue Officer, Optimus Fintech Inc.

“I’m delighted to join the Optimus Fintech team, as they embark on the essential task of solving the numerous reconciliations and back-office challenges that result in significant revenue loss for acquirers, processors and merchants alike” - Daniel Kornitzer

About Optimus Fintech Inc.

Optimus Fintech (www.optimus.tech) is a plug-and-play cloud platform that streamlines payment data management and automates financial workflows. The purpose-built FinOps platform offers comprehensive solutions covering data aggregation, reconciliation, exception management, fees and commission validation, in-depth payment analytics, and reporting. With Optimus Fintech, businesses can effortlessly track, manage, and account for money end-to-end.

A PCI compliant data platform, Optimus Fintech is trusted by renowned Fortune 500 companies, processing over 1 billion annual transactions securely. The platform democratizes data, enabling seamless collaboration and data access across teams. Optimus Fintech empowers organizations to scale operations without the need to scale teams, unlocking efficiency and growth potential.