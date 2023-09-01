Sewing Machine Market Size, Growth Drivers And Share Analysis For 2023-2032

Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of the global sewing machine is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sewing machine market size is predicted to reach $6.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The growth in the sewing machine market is due to rapid growth of the textile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest sewing machine market share. Major players in the sewing machine market include Bernina International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Januaryome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., JUKI Corporation.

Sewing Machine Market Segments

• By Type: Mechanical, Electronic, Automated, Embroidery, Overlock, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Apparel, Shoes, Bags

• By End-Users: Household, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global sewing machine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The sewing machine refer to a machine used to stitch fabric and other materials together with thread. Sewing machine is used to improve the fineness and appearance of fabrics. They are mainly used to produce garments, textiles, and other fabrics. Sewing machines offered in a variety of plain or patterned stitches. They include means for gripping, supporting, and conveying the fabric past the sewing needle to form the stitch pattern. Most home sewing machines and many industrial machines use a two-thread stitch called the lockstitch. In the textile industry, two types of sewing machines are used - manual swing machines and electric sewing machines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sewing Machine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sewing Machine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

