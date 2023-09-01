Submit Release
Vinzan and FYR Genetics Announce Strategic Partnership

VINZAN AND FYR CULTIVATION FACILITY

Vinzan secures latest Cultivation Partner for best-in-class GACP / EU GMP Cultivation, Processing and Export

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Licensed Producer FYR Genetics (Thailand) Co., Ltd and prominent cannabis trading & marketing firm Vinzan have officially announced a strategic partnership with the construction of FYR's latest GACP / EU GMP compliant facility in Bangkok. Aimed at fostering best-in-class innovation, cultivation standards and export at scale, the new facility will also include a full service potency, contaminants and tissue culture laboratory.

This collaboration will leverage FYR's expertise while coupled with Vinzan's proven track record trading and marketing to Dispensaries across Thailand and bulk exports internationally. The partnership aims to drive sustainable growth and meet evolving market demands.

"We are excited to join forces with Vinzan as their latest Cultivation Partner in this transformative collaboration," said Matus Valent, CEO of FYR Genetics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "This partnership represents a shared commitment to that goal and will shape the future of Thailand's Medical Cannabis Industry."

Khun Lucksipha Sirithawornsatit, Managing Director of Vinzan, shared similar sentiments. "Onboarding FYR is a remarkable opportunity to leverage our respective strengths and collectively contribute to Thailand's medical cannabis landscape."

Both companies are dedicated to innovation, sustainability and delivering top-quality cannabis products and laboratory services to the market.

