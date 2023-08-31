Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Public Districts Now Open – Due October 15

Assessed Valuation and Levies

Collects information about assessed valuation by county and fund levies, system square miles, and high school distance.

For questions, contact Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 450-1418

Elementary Site Allowance

Form to be completed by a school district with multiple elementary attendance sites.

Estimated Expenditure for LEP and Poverty

Estimated expenditure for next year’s LEP and Poverty expenditures.

Human Resources Director Contacts – Open All Year

Used to collect name and email address for correspondence related to notices regarding teacher and administrative certificates, evaluation systems, surveys, and data. The contact listed may have a similar role to an HR Director.

For questions, contact Clayton Waddle clayton.waddle@nebraska.gov

Non-Certificated Staff

Report of Non-Certificated Staff.

For questions, contact the Service Desk ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org

PK Instructional Program Hours/K Program

Collects data regarding the number of hours per week and per year of operation for pre-kindergarten center-based classrooms in the school and data regarding the type of kindergarten program that is offered in the school.

For questions, contact Tammi Hicken tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov or (531) 207-8917 OR Kevin Lyons kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or (402) 450-1418

Student Growth Adjustment

School districts must estimate 2023-2024 average daily membership and provide evidence supporting the estimate.

Summer School Student Unit

Number of students by grade who attend summer school.

Title I Annual Caseload Count of Children In Local Institutions For Neglected or Delinquent – Due Date: December 5, 2023

To provide the State Educational Agency with current information on the location and number of children living in institutions for neglected or delinquent children, or in local correctional institutions. Used in the Title I formula for computing allocations for local educational agencies.

For questions, contact Kirk Russell kirk.russell@nebraska.gov or (402) 405-4616 OR Ann Carmoney ann.carmoney@nebraska.gov or (402) 525-7109

Two-Year New School Adjustment Application

School districts applying for the two-year new school adjustment will need to provide estimated additional student capacity and provide supporting evidence.

