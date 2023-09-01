Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market May See a Big Move By 2026 | Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Safeway

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks

People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years

This has encouraged people to look for food options to stay healthier and as a result of which consumption of organic products has experienced growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for Organic Dairy Food And Drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries.

The global organic dairy food and drinks market size was valued at $17,849.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765.0 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.0% through 2019-2026.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group

Organic cheese segment to manifest the fastest growth by 2026

By product type, the organic cheese segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, owing to availability of quality natural cheese at affordable prices and with new flavors. Moreover, continuous addition of flavors with peppery, smoky, and gourmet varieties with nuts and dry fruits supplement the market.

Based on region, the organic dairy food and drinks industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, North America generated the highest revenue valued at $8,148.1 million in organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $17,773.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the emerging regions in the organic dairy food and drinks market and are expected to garner a cumulative share of 19.9% in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% and 8.6% respectively from 2019 to 2026.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products.

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products, and surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming techniques have boosted the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market. However, high price of organic dairy products and shorter shelf life of organic dairy products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging geographical regions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

