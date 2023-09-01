Nimblechapps to Attend AutoEV Expo 2023 to Explore Potential Collaborations for Its Latest EV CSMS Software, “Vidhyutam”
Nimblechapps presents "Vidhyutam" EV CSMS software, transforming EV charging. Real-time monitoring, RFID, fleet management, and dynamic load control. Let's meetAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ◉ Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd., one of the top custom mobile app development and website development companies with a legacy of excellence since 2014, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated AutoEV Expo 2023, scheduled to take place in Bangalore from 2nd to 4th November 2023. Nimblechapps will be attending the event to explore potential collaborations and forge valuable partnerships with exhibitors for its latest Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Management System (CSMS) software, "Vidhyutam."
◉ The company is eager to engage with industry professionals and EV stakeholders to discuss the software's revolutionary features and its potential to transform the EV charging landscape. The software is focused on EV Charger Manufacturers, EV Charging station installation service providers, CPOs, EV vehicle owners, and so on.
◉ Key Features of EV CSMS Software Vidhyutam:
Seamless Charging Station Management: Vidhyutam offers an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard, enabling operators to manage and monitor charging stations effortlessly. The platform provides real-time insights into station utilization, energy consumption, and billing information, ensuring optimal charging station performance.
➟ RFID Card Integration:
Emphasizing convenience and security, Vidhyutam incorporates Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) card technology. EV users can simply swipe their RFID cards to initiate charging, eliminating the need for smartphone apps or physical tokens.
➟ Fleet Management for EV Charging:
Vidhyutam takes fleet management to a new level by offering comprehensive solutions for businesses operating electric vehicle fleets. Fleet owners can efficiently schedule charging sessions, track vehicle usage, and analyze charging patterns to optimize their fleet's operations.
➟ Dynamic Load Management:
To mitigate the impact of high-power charging on the grid, Vidhyutam incorporates dynamic load management algorithms. This ensures an even distribution of charging load, preventing overload during peak demand.
➟ Customizable White-Label Solutions:
Vidhyutam offers white-label solutions, allowing charging station operators and businesses to brand the platform as their own. Customization options enable them to tailor the user interface and experience to align with their corporate identity.
◉ Mr. Keval Padia, CEO of Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the AutoEV Expo 2023, stating, "We look forward to engaging with potential exhibitors and industry experts at the AutoEV Expo 2023. Nimblechapps is keen on exploring collaborative opportunities to leverage Vidhyutam's capabilities and contribute to the growth of the EV ecosystem."
◉ AutoEV Expo 2023, recognized as one of the premier automotive events in the country, offers an excellent platform for Nimblechapps to network with fellow industry players and discuss how Vidhyutam can empower EV charging infrastructure.
◉ Nimblechapps extends a warm invitation to all attendees and exhibitors to meet their representatives at the AutoEV Expo 2023 in Bangalore from 2nd to 4th November 2023. Learn more about Vidhyutam and its potential to revolutionize the EV charging industry.
◉ About Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd.:
Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd. is a leading custom mobile app development company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been at the forefront of technological innovation, delivering exceptional digital solutions to clients worldwide. With a dedicated team of 55+ experts, Nimblechapps continues to shape the digital landscape through its commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technologies.
Keval Padia
Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd.
+91 94282 41327
keval@nimblechapps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn