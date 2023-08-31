Additional Highway 97 detours in place following rockslide

CANADA, August 31 - Two additional detour routes are now available for drivers as crews continue to assess the major rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland on Monday.

For those travelling between Penticton and Kelowna, the 201 Forest Service Road is available and can be accessed off Highway 33 near McColloch Road southwest of Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi avenues in Penticton. The route adds 60 to 90 minutes more than highway driving time.

Drivers travelling between Summerland and Peachland can use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road, which also adds as much as 90 minutes more than highway driving time.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff and contractors have graded the forest roads, installed signage, provided flaggers and will continue road maintenance work to ensure the safety of travellers. There will be temporary lighting and washroom facilities along the route. Printed maps will be available. The maps can also be found online through the Emergency Travel Information button at: https://drivebc.ca/

Both routes are open to passenger vehicle traffic and light commercial vehicles as heavy as 14,600 kilograms gross vehicle weight (GVW).

The recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A, or 33. The forest service road detour routes are not up to normal highway standards. For drivers who choose to travel on those routes, the Province urges preparation and patience. Drivers should fuel up, bring extra supplies, food and water, and note that conditions can change quickly. Drivers are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours and to drive with caution. The roads will be patrolled to provide assistance to drivers if needed.

Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland remains closed in both directions and is not expected to open before Labour Day. Approximately 3,000 cubic metres of rock came down on the afternoon of Aug. 28. Geotechnical engineers continue to assess the site and work continues to reopen the highway as soon as safely possible.

For up-to-date information about driving conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/