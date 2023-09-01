SURABAYA, Indonesia – The Super Garuda Shield 2023, operational staff exercise kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Warfighting Center in Surabaya, Indonesia this morning. The SGS2023 operational STAFFEX is a U.S. INDOPACOM Joint and multi-national exercise planning event with the Indonesian National Armed Forces, also known as Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI). The intent […]
You just read:
Super Garuda Shield Operational STAFFEX – opening ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.