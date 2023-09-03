Submit Release
MyHub Intranet Launches Mobile App: Uniting Teams Everywhere

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHub Intranet, a leader in workplace communication solutions, introduces its game-changing mobile app, redefining remote collaboration and connectivity.

Instant Access, Anytime, Anywhere

Whether in the office or on the go, the mobile app grants instant access to vital data. This inclusive approach fosters collaboration, ensuring all team members stay informed and engaged.

Uninterrupted Collaboration

The mobile app combats the challenge of feeling disconnected from the team while away from the desk. Real-time communication, information sharing, and engagement are seamlessly integrated, bridging geographical gaps.

Web-Based Forms, Now at Your Fingertips

MyHub's cutting-edge mobile app seamlessly integrates existing web-based intranet forms into its interface. This means teams can effortlessly access and submit forms using the app, eliminating the need for additional development efforts and associated costs.

Key Features for Enhanced Connectivity

Updates: Share files and communicate via the Activity Wall
Alerts: Receive announcements instantly through push notifications
Staff Directory: Access colleague contact details for effortless connections
Chat: Facilitate real-time discussions with the team
News: Stay updated on company news
Forum: Collaborate through the Forum feature
Events Calendar: Keep track of company events with the intuitive calendar
Forms: Complete tasks on the move with mobile form submissions
Full Site Access: Explore the complete MyHub site with a single click

The MyHub Intranet mobile app empowers teams to communicate seamlessly, transcending physical boundaries.

For more information, visit https://www.myhubintranet.com/mobile/

About MyHub Intranet

MyHub Intranet provides innovative communication solutions, simplifying collaboration in modern workplaces. With a focus on enhancing connectivity, MyHub equips teams to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

MyHub Intranet Mobile App Overview

