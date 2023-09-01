Important Security Alert – Beware of Recent Phishing Attempt

Submit Release
A fraudulent phishing email that appears to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is being circulated. It is not from the Judiciary! Recipients should delete this bogus email.

Phishing Email Details:
Content: The email contains a message urging you to click on a link called ww25.ecourtkokua[.]com.

Clicking the link could immediately infect the user’s device with a computer virus.

Actions to Take:
1.  Please note that this email is NOT from our legitimate platform. DO NOT CLICK on that link.
2.  DO NOT provide any personal or financial information in response to such emails.
3.  DELETE the phishing email immediately from your inbox.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

