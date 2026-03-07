Statement from Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna on the Passing of Colleen Hanabusa
HONOLULU – On behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of veteran lawmaker and attorney, Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa.
Throughout her distinguished career, Hanabusa supported numerous Judiciary initiatives and played a pivotal role in the development of the Ronald T.Y. Moon Judiciary Complex in Kapolei, which today houses Family Court and the Waiʻanae District Court on the island’s west side.
Hanabusa was truly a trailblazer. In every role she held, she approached her responsibilities with dedication and integrity. She was a passionate advocate for the causes she believed in and, through her commitment, she made immeasurable contributions to the people of Hawaiʻi.
Hawaiʻi’s legal community has benefited greatly from her leadership, her steadfast belief in social and labor justice, and the deep respect she earned across our state.
I am deeply saddened by her passing. She was an inspiration to so many of us who came after her. She opened doors for others, including playing a meaningful role in shaping my own path to becoming a judge 32 years ago. Her impact will continue for generations.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
