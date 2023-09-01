Sustainable Auto Transport - Reliable Carriers named a SmartWay “High Performer” by the EPA
Auto Transport company Reliable Carriers earns top ranks for their commitment towards sustainabilityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable Carriers is proud to have been recognized as a 2023 SmartWay “High Performer” for carbon emissions as a truck carrier by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Fewer than 10% of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the High Performer list for carbon emissions. The SmartWay program noted that a High Performer such as Reliable Carriers consumes less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight that is moved.
Our team is dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint by continually investing into our modern fleet of equipment, optimizing our dispatching & load planning, and implementing a variety of fuel saving practices & technologies.
SmartWay 2023 High Performers - Truck Carriers
https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-high-performers-truck-carriers-all-metrics
Lauren Abrams
Reliable Carriers
+1 734-453-6677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube