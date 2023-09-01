Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,388 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable Auto Transport - Reliable Carriers named a SmartWay “High Performer” by the EPA

Auto Transport company Reliable Carriers earns top ranks for their commitment towards sustainability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable Carriers is proud to have been recognized as a 2023 SmartWay “High Performer” for carbon emissions as a truck carrier by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Fewer than 10% of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the High Performer list for carbon emissions. The SmartWay program noted that a High Performer such as Reliable Carriers consumes less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight that is moved.

Our team is dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint by continually investing into our modern fleet of equipment, optimizing our dispatching & load planning, and implementing a variety of fuel saving practices & technologies.

SmartWay 2023 High Performers - Truck Carriers
https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-high-performers-truck-carriers-all-metrics

Lauren Abrams
Reliable Carriers
+1 734-453-6677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube

You just read:

Sustainable Auto Transport - Reliable Carriers named a SmartWay “High Performer” by the EPA

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more