08/31/23-TEMPORARY DLNR JOBS AVAILABLE ON MAUI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 31, 2023

TEMPORARY DLNR JOBS AVAILABLE ON MAUI

(HONOLULU) – Numerous temporary jobs with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are available immediately on Maui.

These temporary, 89-day jobs bypass the often-lengthy state hiring process and may be renewed for additional terms.

Currently there are seven vacant positions that may be filled by 89-day-hires in three different DLNR divisions, all based on Maui.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has openings for:

  1. Account Clerk II ($17.34/hr)
  2. General Laborer II (2 openings) ($23.84/hr)

The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) has an opening for:

  1. General Laborer I ($23.19/hr)

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has openings for:

  1. Forestry and Wildlife Worker II ($25.79/hr)
  2. Forestry and Wildlife Technician IV ($20.71/hr)
  3. Account Clerk III ($19.14/hr)

Temporary positions do not include state benefits but provide a taste of how rewarding public service can be. Hires for these 89-day positions will gain valuable experience with DLNR.

Prospective candidates need to simply fill out an application and submit a resume and geographic availability form. Instructions on how to apply can be found online at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/jobs/

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison
Senior Communications Manager
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396

