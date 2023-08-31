SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR INSTITUTE HIGH SCHOOL ONLINE CLUB DEBUTS NATIONWIDE

O’Connor Institute Ambassadors Promotes Civics Education And Civil Debate

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy has announced its extracurricular online club, the O’Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club. A free, online program for 9th- through 12th-grade students, the club promotes the O’Connor Institute’s three pillars: civil discourse, civics education, and civic engagement.

The national, online initiative encourages high school students from around the country to engage with other like-minded students interested in enhancing their civics knowledge and civil discourse skills. Online club meetings during the school year offer debates on the most important civics topics facing our communities and nation.

Ambassadors can hone their speech and debate skills through Institute-hosted online club meetings and learn to get involved to make a difference in their community. Additionally, at their own pace and schedule, Ambassadors can also deepen their understanding of civics and how government works through the Institute’s free online learning platform.

O’Connor Institute Ambassadors allows students to demonstrate to colleges their commitment to self-improvement, extracurricular learning, and civic-mindedness. High school seniors will also be able to compete for a $5,000 college scholarship as well as earn an Ambassadors high-school graduation cord.

Registration is open now at OConnorInstitute.org/ambassadors/ for the 2023-2024 school year.

About Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit Institute continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American Democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. www.OConnorInstitute.org

