RollsPack Secures Multi-Year Wins at FPLMA Awards
RollsPack, pioneering flexible packaging, won the FPLMA Awards on 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 showcasing a commitment to excellence, innovation and quality.MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RollsPack, a pioneer in the flexible packaging and label manufacturing sector, is thrilled to announce its latest triumph at the FPLMA (Flexible Packaging & Label Manufacturers Association) Awards. The company has claimed the prestigious award for an impressive five years: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. This consistent recognition underscores RollsPack's commitment to innovation and quality in flexible packaging solutions.
RollsPack are incredibly proud of our continued success at the FPLMA Awards. They believe it validates their relentless pursuit of excellence and our mission to deliver the highest quality products to our esteemed clients.
About RollsPack
Located at:
81 – 89 Malcolm Road, Braeside, Melbourne, Vic 3195, Australia.
Established in 1986, RollsPack is a leading Australian flexible packaging manufacturing company. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, RollsPack has become the go-to choice for businesses seeking reliable and cutting-edge packaging solutions.
High-Profile Clientele
RollsPack has been instrumental in providing state-of-the-art flexible packaging solutions for a variety of prestigious clients. “Winning the FPLMA Awards repeatedly is a testament to the quality of work we provide for our clients,” adds Thai Nyugen, Print Manager. “We look forward to maintaining these high standards and setting new benchmarks in the industry.”
About the FPLMA Awards
The FPLMA Awards honor excellence in the flexible packaging and label manufacturing industry. They celebrate innovation, quality, and outstanding performance across various sectors. Learn more here : https://rollspack.com.au/fplma-2022-award-winners/
Looking Forward
With an eye on the future, RollsPack aims to continue its legacy of delivering top-tier flexible packaging and labeling solutions, embracing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace.
