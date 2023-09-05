Crafted Excellence Meets Pirate Pride: SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Named Official Partner of ECU Athletics
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces its collaboration with ECU Athletics as the Official Vodka of the ECU Pirates, enhancing student, alumni, and fan experiences.
SOCIAL HOUSE Vodka is deeply rooted in the art of bringing people together. As the Official Vodka of ECU Pirates, we are honored to contribute to the spirited legacy of this esteemed athletics program”KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, an award winning craft distillery is proud to announce its support of ECU Athletics, becoming the Official Vodka of the ECU Pirates . This dynamic collaboration celebrates the spirit of excellence, uniting SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka's craftsmanship with the passion of Pirate Nation. As the Official Vodka of ECU Pirates, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is set to enhance the experiences of students, alumni, and fans alike, elevating their moments of friendship, community and celebration.
Distilled in Kinston, NC, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is gluten-free, crafted in small batches using traditional pot stills, resulting in a spirit of unparalleled purity. But the true magic lies in the water it blends with – water that nature has perfectly filtered over an astounding 10,000 years through the Black Creek aquifer, creating a level of purity that elevates SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka to unparalleled heights of smoothness and a pristine, clean taste.
"We’re excited to partner with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, an Eastern North Carolina born and bred craft spirt, said Clay Walker, General Manager of ECU Sports Properties. SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka's commitment to craftsmanship and creating community aligns perfectly with the heritage and tradition of ECU Athletics. We're excited to bring an exceptional local spirit to Pirate Nation."
Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, echoed the sentiment: "SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is deeply rooted in the art of bringing people together. As the Official Vodka of ECU Pirates, we are honored to contribute to the spirited legacy of this esteemed athletics program. This collaboration allows us to further our mission of creating shared moments of joy."
"We are thrilled to join forces with ECU Athletics and celebrate the program’s indomitable spirit through this partnership," stated K’Hadree Hooker, Vice President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. "Our commitment to excellence and shared values make this collaboration a perfect match, and we look forward to creating memorable moments together."
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, as the Official Vodka of the East Carolina Pirates, will highlight as part of this collaboration the release of a limited-edition vodka bottle, elegantly crafted to honor the team's spirit, essence, and legacy.
ABOUT SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka:
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a perfect vodka superior in both substance and style. It is handcrafted on the foundation of quality ingredients, naturally purified water, and with the artistry of its unique American heritage. Immerse yourself in the essence of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka through distillery tours or by visiting the cocktail lounge, The PumpHouse 1906, located at 906 Atlantic Avenue, Kinston, NC. For more information, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.
ABOUT ECU SPORTS PROPERTIES:
ECU Sports Properties is the exclusive multimedia partner of ECU Athletics. ECU Sports Properties is responsible for connecting ECU Athletics with Pirate Nation through broadcast, experiential and technology-based marketing and media solutions. ECU Sports Properties is part of Playfly Sports Properties. For more information, visit the ECU Athletics website at www.ecupirates.com or www.playfly.com/properties.
