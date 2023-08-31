Submit Release
Seeking Applicants for First Circuit (Oʻahu) Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Posted on Aug 31, 2023 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU – The Circuit Court of the First Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees.

To be considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Friday, December 1, 2023 to:

Judge Ronald G. Johnson
Circuit Court of the First Circuit
777 Punchbowl Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

