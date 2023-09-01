Celebrated Film Critic Sherif M. Awad Launches New Websites and YouTube Channel to Mark Five Years of Content Creation
Cellphone/WhatsApp: [+593 98 495 4319]
Email: [info@sherifawad-filmcritic.com]
Renowned film critic and content creator Sherif M. Awad is celebrating five successful years in the online content creation with the launch of upgraded websites https://linktr.ee/sherifmawad and YouTube channels https://linktr.ee/sherifmawad through his digital media agency Sherif M. Awad, Film Critic.
Awad has established himself as a trusted voice in film and media analysis since beginning his career in 1990. Over the past five years, he has grown a sizable online following through his blog, interviews, and social media channels.
To mark this milestone, Awad has revamped his personal website sherifmawad.com with a cleaner design and easier navigation. He has also launched specialized websites for his various series and projects, such as https://www.meetingvenus.com and https://comics-bd-universes.com
In addition, Awad's YouTube channel will serve as a new hub for his video content like film explanations, commentary, and artist interviews worldwide in six languages to include upgraded production quality and a full back catalog.
"I'm thrilled to celebrate five successful years of delivering film analysis and celebrating the art of cinema," said Sherif M. Awad. "My websites and YouTube channels allow me to better connect with my audience and advance important discussions."
To celebrate the occasion, Awad will be featuring emerging artists and curators from around the world on the websites and YouTube channel throughout the year. Interested parties are invited to apply via info@sherifawad-filmcritic.com
Awad look forward to continuing to engage film lovers everywhere and give a platform to new voices in the film community. For the latest updates, follow Sherif M. Awad on social media or visit his websites.
About Sherif M. Awad:
Egyptian-born Sherif M. Awad is a highly acclaimed film critic and content creator based in [Quito, Ecuador]. He has been reviewing and discussing films since 1990 across various online and print publications.
About Sherif M. Awad's agency:
It is a leading digital media agency based in [Quito, Ecuador]. They offer branding, website development, social media, lead generation, business automation and video production services to help individuals and businesses succeed online.
Sherif M. Awad: YouTube Channel's Trailer